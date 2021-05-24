newsbreak-logo
Win Tix: Straight No Chaser

 4 days ago

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to Straight No Chaser "Back in the High Life Tour 2021". 96.5 KOIT General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 05/24/2021 at 12:00am through 06/30/2021 at 11:59pm. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive: Two (2) tickets to see Straight No Chaser – "Back in the High Life Tour 2021" on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA. Tickets are good for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA. Approximate Prize Value: $49.98. Winner(s) will be chosen from all eligible entries received on 07/01/2021 at approximately 12:00pm. No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.

