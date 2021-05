It was a small thing but a revealing moment during Scott Morrison’s Wednesday interview on Nine’s Today show. Presenter Karl Stefanovic noticed Morrison seemed out of sorts, despite the government having delivered the night before a benign budget that was well received and likely to be popular. “It is a very big budget. Josh Frydenberg had a very big smile on his face this morning. I thought you might be happier this morning, PM. Everything OK?” Stefanovic asked. Morrison said he was “fine”. He went on: “I’ve got to tell you, Karl, the reason is this. "I know, look, budgets are big events and...