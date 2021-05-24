Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron, Vermilion, West Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.alerts.weather.gov