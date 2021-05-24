Box Office: 'Spiral' Pushes 'Saw' Franchise Past $1 Billion, 'F9' Speeds Up Overseas

The long running Saw franchise saw its latest release hit cinemas this weekend. Unfortunately after several delays caused by COVID-19, the Chris Rock brainchild didn't live up to expectations. Spiral, a film which is a direct spin-off to the Saw movies, has had a rough road that didn't get any better when it released this weekend. Although analysts were expecting the film to gross somewhere around $13-15 million in its opening frame, the horror flick only made $8.7 million over the three day window. As could potentially be expected from a series that's gone on for over 15 years, this does not bode well for the franchise as a whole. It seems that the low budget flicks are seeing dwindling returns from an audience that's seemingly beginning to grow out of this type of horror.