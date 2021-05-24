newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Box Office: 'Spiral' Pushes 'Saw' Franchise Past $1 Billion, 'F9' Speeds Up Overseas

By Jennie Amelia
AceShowbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chris Rock-starring horror film remains atop the North American chart with almost no competition from new releases, while the latest 'Fast and Furious' film breaks 'Godzilla vs. AceShowbiz - "Spiral (2021): From the Book of Saw" is unchallenged at the North American box office on its second week. The...

www.aceshowbiz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Inc#U S Releases#North American#Universal#Cruella#North America Box Office#F9#Spiral#U S Theaters#Horror Sequel#Overseas#Demon Slayer#Godzilla Vs Aceshowbiz#Mortal Kombat#Hong Kong#Hollywood#Moviegoers#Korea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Country
China
Related
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Box Office Rebound Slows With ‘Spiral’

Spiral: From the Book of Saw brought in $8.7 million domestically, well under the $150-$15 million expected. The horror flick stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, and it’s the 6th No. 1 opening for a Saw film. Angelina Jolie‘s Those Who Wish Me Dead opened with $2.5 million.
MoviesBenzinga

'Spiral: From The Book Of Saw' To Top Weekend Box Office As Theaters Rebound

After almost a year of uncertain times due to the COVID-19 crisis, "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw" is the first major movie to kick off the summer blockbuster season. What Happened: "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw," a Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGFA) and Twisted Pictures movie, is expected to make close to $15 million in U.S. ticket sales this weekend. According to the research from Boxoffice Pro, the movie is expected to boost the overall box office, making it one of its strongest weekends in 2021.
MoviesComing Soon!

IMAX Update: Spiral Impresses, F9 Revs Up for International Release

IMAX had a busy week with Spiral impressing in its North American debut as it topped the domestic market. The Saw reboot starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson brought in $1 million in North America in IMAX theaters. That resulted in almost 12% of the domestic take. The film also opened in 12 international markets such as Russia, South Korea, and Mexico. Overall, it brought in a global total of $1.2 million.
Moviesmynewsla.com

`Spiral’ Leads Box Office With $8.7 Million Opening

“Spiral,” the latest edition to the “Saw” horror franchise, opened at the top of the box office this weekend by grossing $8.725 million, according to industry estimates out Sunday. The Jason Statham-starring action film “Wrath of Man” slipped to second place with $3.74 million in its second week in theaters...
MoviesForbes

Box Office: ‘Spiral’ Saws Off $8.5 Million Debut Weekend

Spiral: From the Book of Saw topped the domestic box office by default this weekend, with a slightly underwhelming (even on a Covid-curve) debut of around $8.48 million. Yes, the R-rated, $20 million Saw sequel/revamp might have opened much closer to Saw 3-D ($24.23 million in 2010) than Hostel 2 ($8.2 million in 2007) sans Covid-specific complications. The film would be boasting a mix of old (Darren Lynn Bousman returning after directing Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV) and the new (Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson dealing with a Jigsaw copycat sans many ties to the previous eight movies) opening in a flashy pre-Memorial Day weekend frame (May 15, 2020) just as John Wick: Chapter 3 had scored a year prior. Armed with good (for a Saw sequel) reviews, generational nostalgia for the franchise and flashy marketing, Spiral may have been the jolt the Saw franchise needed.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Spiral Crashes: Saw Spin-Off Fails Box Office Expectations

The long running Saw franchise saw its latest release hit cinemas this weekend. Unfortunately after several delays caused by COVID-19, the Chris Rock brainchild didn't live up to expectations. Spiral, a film which is a direct spin-off to the Saw movies, has had a rough road that didn't get any better when it released this weekend. Although analysts were expecting the film to gross somewhere around $13-15 million in its opening frame, the horror flick only made $8.7 million over the three day window. As could potentially be expected from a series that's gone on for over 15 years, this does not bode well for the franchise as a whole. It seems that the low budget flicks are seeing dwindling returns from an audience that's seemingly beginning to grow out of this type of horror.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Spiral: From the Book of Saw Hacks Up No. 1 Debut w/ $8.72M; Angelina Jolie Thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead Takes 3rd w/ $2.8M

As vaccines continue to circulate and seating capacities ease in many areas of the country, the domestic box office is beginning to creep toward its fullest potential (or at least as close as it can come, given that nearly 40% of North American theaters remain shuttered) ahead of the summer blockbuster season that officially kicks off later this month. As expected, Spiral: From the Book of Saw led the crop of new releases with an estimated $8.73M from 2,811 theaters (including $1M from IMAX screens), making it the sixth installment in the long-running Saw series to debut in the top spot.
MoviesComing Soon!

Spiral Leads Quiet Box Office Weekend

Every week there’s optimism for the box office to return to normal and every week the numbers don’t live up to expectations. Granted, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, was never going to be a huge hit, even under normal circumstances — it’s essentially the ninth entry in a franchise that hit its peak over 15 years ago — but $8.7 million is still well below the $13-15 million 3-day haul many analysts predicted.
MoviesCollider

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw' Tops Slow Weekend Box Office While 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Continues to Impress

As expected, Spiral: From the Book of Saw took the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend. However, a haul of $8.7 million is lower than what many analysts were expecting, when ten figures was viewed as a realistic figure for a recognizable horror property getting an injection of star power from Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, although it did become the sixth of the nine Saw movies so far to open at number one.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Spiral’ Leads the Box Office, but by Less Than Expected

Five new films, including “Spiral” (Lionsgate) from the lucrative “Saw” franchise, opened wide (at least 600 theaters) stateside. That is by far the biggest studio commitment to any week in a long time, with three at one time usually the most, and four rare. Mid-May is normally prime for movie...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

F9 revving up for a huge $150M overseas opening weekend

F9 gets to speed out of the blocks in overseas territories this weekend, leaving the U.S. release stuck on the grid awaiting a July 25 greenlight, followed a few weeks later by the stalled U.K. getaway on July 8th. Experts are predicting that the latest entry in Universal’s phenomenally successful franchise will make the most of this head-start by generating upwards of $150M from Korea, Hong Kong, the Middle East, Russia and China.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Spiral” Tops A Very Limp Box-Office

There were a lot of new films arriving in cinemas and on streaming on Friday, but not a lot of interest from audiences willing to brave cinemas to see them. Hopes were “Spiral: From The Book of Saw” would score up to $15 million, and while it did come first it underwhelmed at just $8.7 million for the three days. To put that in comparison even the worst opening “Saw” film to date, “Saw VI,” still managed to snag over $14 million in its opening weekend.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Box Office: 'F9' Zooming to Huge $160 Million-Plus Debut Overseas

“F9,” the ninth installment in Universal’s “Fast and Furious” franchise, is speeding toward a pandemic-era box office record. The film has generated $127 million at the international box office to date, and it’s expected to gross more than $160 million through Sunday. That would rank as the largest overseas debut since COVID-19 hit.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Chris Rock’s ‘Saw’ film ‘Spiral’ leads weekend box office over previous winner ‘Wrath of Man’

The latest “Saw” movie was a cut above the rest at the domestic box office. “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” made $8.7 million during its debut weekend to lead all films from May 14-16, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The horror-thriller starring Chris Rock as a police detective investigating a string of disappearance and deaths played at 2,811 theaters during the three-day stretch. ...