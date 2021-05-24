Some publishers will lose access to Google Ad Manager this year. Here’s why that matters
In July 2021, Google will replace its Scaled Partner Management (SPM) programme for publishers with a new Multiple Customer Management (MCM) programme. This may not sound like the most dramatic development in the digital publishing world, but it could have potentially serious consequences for small to medium publishers, who will lose access to Google Ad Manager – including access to Google AdX demand – if their SPM partner doesn’t qualify for the new MCM programme.whatsnewinpublishing.com