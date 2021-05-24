newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Some publishers will lose access to Google Ad Manager this year. Here’s why that matters

By WNIP
whatsnewinpublishing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 2021, Google will replace its Scaled Partner Management (SPM) programme for publishers with a new Multiple Customer Management (MCM) programme. This may not sound like the most dramatic development in the digital publishing world, but it could have potentially serious consequences for small to medium publishers, who will lose access to Google Ad Manager – including access to Google AdX demand – if their SPM partner doesn’t qualify for the new MCM programme.

whatsnewinpublishing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Ad Manager#Digital Advertising#Programmatic Advertising#Google Apps#Web Apps#National Advertising#Scaled Partner Management#Spm#Mcm#Doubleclick Ad Exchange#National Review#Core Web Vitals#Publisher Revenues#Ad Inventories#Direct Access#Programmatic Media#Websites#Digital Publishing#External Servers#User Experiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Internet
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Google
Related
Businessyourdecommissioningnews.com

Google is determined to solve France ad tech’s antitrust case

People familiar with the matter said Google is close to resolving the antitrust case in France saying the company has abused its power to advertise online and is likely to pay a fine and make operational changes. The French case, which has not been disclosed before, is one of the...
Internetneworleanslocal.com

The Difference Between Social Media & Digital Marketing

Did you know that there is actually a difference between social media and digital marketing? Both are an important part of today’s advertising tools, but even though they may seem like the same things, they are quite different. Let’s take a deeper look at both:. Social Media. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram,...
Softwaredecrypt.co

Google’s BigQuery Service Adds In-Depth Analytics Tools for Polygon

Google Messages, may soon feature end-to-end encryption. Image: Shutterstock. Data from the Polygon blockchain can now be uploaded and analyzed using Google’s BigQuery service, granting users access to in-depth analytics and insights related to the network. BigQuery is a serverless data warehouse developed by tech giant Google that allows users...
Technologycryptopotato.com

Polygon (MATIC) Integrates its Blockchain Datasets in Google BigQuery

Polygon has integrated its blockchain datasets to Google’s BigQuery to provide accurate on-chain data for the protocol. Polygon, the Ethereum layer-2 solution formerly known as Matic Network, announced today its blockchain datasets will be integrated on Google Cloud. Polygon Coming to Google Cloud. The initiative aims to provide developers, data...
Softwaremediapost.com

Microsoft Audience Network Tool Now Imports Facebook Campaigns

Microsoft has built a way to port campaigns running in the Facebook Audience Network into the Microsoft Audience Network and is rolling out the feature to all advertisers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France and Germany. Facebook Import can be used as a stand-alone...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Here's why Google is updating the first-generation Nest Hub to Fuchsia

If you're enrolled in the preview program for your original Google Nest Hub you will soon get an update to the software that runs it. You won't realize that the current Cast OS software has been upgraded to Google's Fuchsia, but it is going to happen all the same. Google's own FuchsiaOS technical lead sheds any doubt after 9to5Google initially reported the switch.
Cell Phonesinfluencive.com

Why Should You Learn Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing is one of the most in-demand industries right now. It offers a vast array of possibilities to everyone and anyone. With technology continuously developing, there is no better time to be a digital marketer than now, when the companies are doing or shifting their business online. Every internet...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Google Chrome is now dramatically faster - here's why

Since its launch back in 2008, speed has been one of the four core principles alongside security, stability and simplicity that Google has focused on to make Chrome one of the best browsers available. The V8 JavaScript compiler is an important part of these efforts as it takes the JavaScript...
Internetadexchanger.com

Shopify’s Shop Pay Checkout Tool Is Coming To Google

The friction between when someone sees a product and clicks the “buy” button is decreasing. Shop Pay – Shopify’s accelerated checkout tool – is coming to Google. The news comes a week after Google announced that it’s partnering with Shopify to make it easier for the ecommerce platform’s 1.7 million merchants to get discovered through Google search and other services.
Internettheubj.com

Google News Showcase now accessible on desktop

Google has begun doing News Showcase to the desktop web. Before this, News Showcase was limited to mobile platforms (Android and iOS). Users will see News Showcase panels on their Top Stories page, which is in like manner the landing page of Google News. Straightforwardly underneath the mainstream accounts of the day, the News Showcase carousel including the latest News Showcase panels from publishers will appear. Google has also added the News Showcase record page in the left-side navigation for Explore users. Here, users will get the latest panels from partner publishers in their country. The association has also added another News Showcase region on the partner publishers’ landing pages – their homepage inside Google News. Here, users can get to all of the panels, including the latest Rundown panel.
Behind Viral Videosprotocol.com

Google is testing digital merch sales for YouTubers

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: Google has been quietly testing a new monetization tool for YouTubers, and Amazon's MGM deal is a big boost to IMDb TV. The Big Story. Google's Area 120 tests Qaya, a digital merch platform. Google's R&D unit, Area 120, has...
Internetbizjournals

How to create a meaningful presence on social media with limited resources

President of Anvil Media, a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, social media & Amazon marketing. www.anvilmediainc.com. The first “social media” campaign I worked on in early 1998 involved creating and distributing “viral” videos featuring popular Hasbro toys. Back then, YouTube didn’t exist, and there was no easy way to share videos, so we just forwarded them as attachments in an email to “influencers.” Truly shoestring. Since then, social media has evolved significantly with platforms like TikTok and Clubhouse, yet many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are still struggling to consistently create and promote compelling content. This article provides six strategies and tactics for anyone with limited time and resources interested in creating a more visible and engaging presence in social media.
Businessmartechseries.com

Tech Giants Apple, Facebook and Google are Reworking How Businesses Leverage Customer Data

The area for how companies distribute content to consumers in addition to the way they acquire consent to use personal data is evolving before our eyes. Apple, manufacturer of the iPhone and iPad, recently announced significant changes to the way it will handle privacy for users. Specifically, they plan to give consumers more control over privacy settings that will enable them to have more say over what personal data is provided to companies.
Internetinfluencive.com

3 Content Experiences to Integrate Into the “Virtual” Life

As everyone has confined their physical movement, they have been working from home in their pajamas. Businesses have adapted to this completely virtual life, but with limitations. For instance, all major business conferences and physical events went online last year and will probably remain for 2021. While that pivot made...
Internetava360.com

Everybody hates “FLoC,” Google’s tracking plan for Chrome ads

Google wants to kill third-party tracking cookies used for ads in Chrome with the “Chrome Privacy Sandbox.” Since Google is also the world’s largest ad company, though, it’s not killing tracking cookies without putting something else in its place. Google’s replacement plan is to have Chrome locally build an ad interest profile for you, via a system called “FLoC” (Federated Learning of Cohorts). Rather than having advertisers collect your browsing history to build an individual profile of you on their servers, Google wants to keep that data local and have the browser serve a list of your interests to advertisers whenever they ask via an API so that you’ll still get relevant ads. Google argues that conscripting the browser for ad interest tracking is a win for privacy, since it keeps your exact browsing history local and only serves up anonymized interest lists. Google does not have many other companies in its corner, though.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Key Takeways From the Google Marketing Livestream

At the annual Google Marketing Livestream, Google announced several new features and broader rollouts of existing tools for advertisers. We’ve broken the big announcements into six main themes: a focus on privacy, automated solutions, standing out in the SERP, reporting updates, new solutions for retailers, and new solutions for the travel industry. Within each theme, there are new announcements for a total of 19 big announcements that you won’t want to miss!
Technologymartechseries.com

FatTail Launches Premium Supply Platform to Connect Publishers and Programmatic Buyers to the $275 Billion “Direct Advertising Market”

New Marketplace Offers Programmatic Access to Exclusive, Guaranteed Inventory from Leading Publishers and Media Companies. FatTail, an enterprise technology company powering premium advertising supply for the world’s leading publishers, today announced the launch of AdBook Premium Supply Platform (AdBookPSP), an innovative offering designed to power a new independent marketplace for deal-based programmatic transactions. The addition of AdBookPSP to FatTail’s portfolio makes AdBook+ the only unified direct and programmatic supply platform addressing the $275 billion deal-based digital advertising market.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Protecmedia’s CMS achieves 100% SEO Performance on Google Lighthouse

ITER WCM, Protecmedia’s content management system, receives the highest score in the evaluation process conducted with the Google Lighthouse Audit Tool. Given the upcoming implementation of Google Core Vitals, the 100% SEO performance demonstrates the capability of ITER WCM as a solution to improve the web positioning for online media.