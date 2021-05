A notable differentiation of sports media coverage from, say, political media coverage, is that being a publicly-admitted fan of one of the teams involved isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Yes, there are still plenty of people who argue for “Objectivity!” at all costs even in sports, as if that’s even attainable, but especially on TV coverage, many figures have shown their fandom clearly for decades. And that often doesn’t get in the way of them doing their jobs. Jeff Agrest of The Chicago Sun-Times has an interesting behind-the-scenes story on how fandom and work interacted in 2017 for Charlie Yook, who’s overseen NFL Network’s draft production since 2014, and is an avowed long-time Chicago Bears fan: