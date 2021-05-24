$1.3 Trillion Crypto Price Crash: Leaked Goldman Sachs Prediction Gives ‘High Chance’ Ethereum Will Eclipse Bitcoin
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have crashed over last week, with an electrifying $1.3 trillion wiped from the combined crypto market price. The bitcoin price has lost almost 50% of its value since hitting its all-time high of nearly $65,000 per bitcoin in April. Meanwhile, ethereum is down by more than half after climbing to over $4,000 per ether token earlier this month.www.forbes.com