The music video of BTS' comeback song "Butter" has reached 200 million views, just 4 days after its release. The digital soundtrack and music video for "Butter" was first released on May 21 at 1PM KST (12AM EST). Four days and 1 hour later, the "Butter" music video has reached 200 million views on YouTube. This is a new record for BTS, surpassing the previous record held by their "Dynamite" music video by 11 hours, which had reached 200 million views after 4 days and 12 hours.