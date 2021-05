On the May 13 broadcast of Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War,' the competing teams split up into two teams, Mayfly and IT'S One. For the team IT'S One, iKON's Bobby, The Boyz's Sunwoo, and SF9's Hwiyoung formed a trio for the rap battle, with Bobby taking the lead as the trio's leader and producer. They performed "Full DaSH," written by Bobby, Sunwoo, and Hwiyoung. Netizens reacted that the performance gave totally hip-hop vibes rather than idol rap and praised how they did a good job even they didn't win that battle. They also criticized that there were no experts on the jury panel who could evaluate the rap unit.