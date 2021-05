— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Some athleisure brands that just hit the nail on the head—and Athleta is one of them. It consistently receives rave reviews for its expansive yoga gear offerings from cropped leggings to tops and bras to tanks. Plus, its quality is said to be on par with that of other leading pricier activewear brands, like Lululemon. Because the brand makes a strong effort to promote a wide variety of body types on its website, pretty much anyone can envision themselves rocking Athleta gear before buying. Better yet, most styles are offered in inclusive sizing in regular, tall, and petite options.