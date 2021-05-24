newsbreak-logo
UK reviews tariffs on U.S. imports amid metal trade impasse

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Monday it had launched a review of its tariffs levied against imports from the United States in response to an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminium...

