Des Moines, IA

Maston part of three top finishes at state track for L-S boys

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5pnJ_0a8zI0RS00

DES MOINES — Sophomore Conner Maston was part of three season-best performances for Lynnville-Sully’s boys track and field team this past weekend at Drake Stadium.

He started his three-event meet with a personal-best leap in the Class 1A high jump on Friday and then anchored a pair of relays to their best times of the season to end his weekend.

In all, the Hawks claimed four top-15 finishes at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships.

“It lived up to the hype. This packed house is amazing,” Maston said about his first state meet experience.

The Hawks were in a pair of events on Thursday. The shuttle hurdle relay team placed 10th in the preliminary round and Corder Noun Harder finished 23rd in the 100-meter dash.

In the shuttle hurdle relay, the foursome of Blake Rea, James Gruver, Mason Jansen and Carter Dunsbergen finished in 1 minute, 4.84 seconds, which was a season-best performance by more than a second. They came in with the 18th best time but took 10th in the rain.

The top eight times advanced to Saturday’s final. The final qualifying time was 1:04.65.

“I was real proud of my two teammates who ran PRs. Mason Jansen and James Gruver ran well, especially in the conditions we dealt with,” Dunsbergen said. “It was really thanks to them that we even had a chance at the finals. I give them a lot of credit for that.”

Before Thursday’s shuttle hurdle race, Dunsbergen said he had never even been to Drake Stadium as a spectator.

In his individual event on Friday, Dunsbergen placed 23rd in the 110 high hurdles in 16.75 seconds.

“I had the biggest smile on my face walking into the stadium,” Dunsbergen said. “It was nice seeing the blue oval for the first time. You feed off the energy of the big crowd. It helps you push your body.”

Maston’s 11th-place finish in the high jump was boosted when he made his first three heights without a miss.

The third make resulted in a personal-best jump of 5 feet, 11 inches. He missed all three attempts at 6-1 but he tied for 11th because he didn’t miss early.

“I was really happy to get 5-11. I was proud of that but yeah I was disappointed I couldn’t get 6-1,” Maston said. “There’s always next year. I will keep working and hopefully next year will be my year.

“I think I have been good all season with getting my first few jumps. That’s helped me out to get better places. It was big today, too. I definitely put out my best jump.”

The distance medley relay also was 11th. The team of Noun Harder, Josh Hardenbrook, Gruver and Maston finished in 3:44.96, which was a season-best time by 3.5 seconds. It was the first time running on the blue oval for all four Hawks.

“We were trying to win our heat, but it was a fun experience no matter what,” Hardenbrook said.

Noun Harder, who finished his 100 on Thursday in 11.84, tried to take it all in before he ran in his first state meet.

“It was pretty incredible. Before I ran, I looked around and just was in awe,” Noun Harder said. “We don’t get this crowd at a typical L-S meet. You can hear everybody. It was quite an experience.”

Gruver also ran his individual event on Friday. He was 19th in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:00.38. He hit a hurdle and tumbled to the track between turn three and four.

“I fell on the seventh or eighth hurdle,” Gruver said. “I still have two more years so I will continue to work hard and go after it next year.

“There’s still nothing like running at state track. Great people. Great atmosphere. It’s incredible.”

The Hawks’ final event was the sprint medley relay on Saturday morning. L-S was 12th in that race, finishing in 1:37.89, which was a season-best time by almost a full second.

The team included Kyle Squires, Noun Harder, Hardenbrook and Maston.

“Watching from the stands the past few days, it doesn’t look like it would be that nerve wracking but once you get out here, it’s a lot different,” Squires said. “I ran pretty well. I just ran one event here and was able to give every single bit of it. I felt good about it. That beat our previous time so I was pumped.”

