newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What is the Eevee evolution name for Sylveon in Pokémon Go?

By Zack Palm
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are only a handful of ways to evolve a Pokémon in Pokémon Go. For some, you might have to use a lure, and others require that you complete a quest before you can use the Pokémon’s candy to evolve it to the next evolution. For Sylveon, there will be a quest that you have to complete. However, if you have a special Eevee you’ve been saving for this occasion, there is an alternative, exclusive to Eevee, that other Pokémon do not receive. If you’re keen to get the most from your Sylveon, we highly recommend you check out the best moveset for Sylveon, learn why it’s good, and how to get its shiny version.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolutions#The Master League#Eevee Evolution#Pyro#Gamepur#Ivs#Candy#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO – Cotton-Winged Bird Research Tasks and Rewards

If you bought the Cotton-Winged Bird ticket for Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO then you will soon be able to complete the latest Special Research. But with just a few hours of boosted Swablu spawns to complete all of the tasks you may want to hurry and get it done during the event. To help with that and any tasks you have after it’s over here are the Cotton-Winged Bird research tasks and Rewards in Pokémon GO.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Mega Altaria weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

If you want to earn Mega Altaria energy, you’ll need to first defeat at a Mega Raid in Pokémon Go. You can expect this to be a difficult encounter because Mega Altaria is a Dragon and Fairy-type, giving it only a handful of weaknesses. You want to make sure you work together with other trainers to optimize your teams to bring it down. The more times you defeat this Pokémon, the more often you evolve your Altaria in its mega evolution.
Video Gamesimore.com

Pokémon Go: Mega Altaria Mega Raid Guide

Since the introduction of Mega Evolution to Pokémon Go, new Mega Raids have been one of the highlights of Pokémon Go news and the next one is here. Mega Altaria made its Pokémon Go debut on May 15, 2021 after the Swablu Community Day and, like most Mega Raids, it's a tough one to beat! Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on the Humming Pokémon and add this awesome new Mega Evolution to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Yveltal good in Pokémon Go?

When a legendary Pokémon lands into Pokémon Go, players are curious how it will settle in with the current meta. Some choices become routine options in the Master League, and others settle into the Ultra or Great League if their CP doesn’t reach high enough. It all depends, especially given the standard reduction in stats they receive before their official release. What also matters is how their stats blend with their moveset. Yveltal will release without a shiny option and with quite a diverse moveset, so we highly recommend you beat it in five star raids to capture it. But is it good?
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Preview More Pokémon TCG Eevee Heroes Cards Ahead Of Release

While the card collecting community is currently in an uproar about the halt of Pokémon TCG and sports cards at big box stores, those actually making the cards press on. (My take on the crisis: this too shall pass; head to local game shops; yours doesn't have them, hit up another — cards are more difficult to get but are absolutely attainable.) Over in Japan, the frenzy over Pokémon cards is expected to reach a new soaring height with the release of the new expansion Eevee Heroes, which happens in just twelve days on May 28th. As we get closer to the date of this set, which is unconfirmed but speculated to be the basis of the planned Sword & Shield expansion set to be released for English-language collectors in August 2021, more artwork is leaking. Let's take a look at some of the V and VMAX card from the set showcasing Eeveelutions.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mega Houndoom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

A switch in the Mega Raid rotation has brought the debut of Mega Altaria and the return of Mega Ampharos and Mega Houndoom to Pokémon GO. This is the first time we've seen Mega Houndoom since some changes to the game's meta. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Dark/Fire-type Mega Houndoom, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Houndoom's 100% IVs.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best moveset for shadow Tangrowth in Pokémon Go

Tangrowth is one of the better Grass-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. You can normally see it as a fairly common choice in the Battle League and raids. If you use it in PvP, you can primarily see it in the Ultra or Master League. It’s one of the bulkier Pokémon and has excellent attacks it can spam out. But with a little more damage, it can do even more, and with shadow Tangrowth, you can do even more damage due to the damage boost it receives as a shadow Pokémon.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Luminous Legends X: Pokémon GO Event Review

Luminous Legends X, one of the longest Pokémon GO events in the history of the game, wraps up tonight. Let's look back at this Fairy- and Dragon-themed event to see what worked and what didn't work. What worked in this Pokémon GO event. The new releases: During Luminous Legends X,...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Luminous Legends Y Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Luminous Legends Y event has begun in Pokémon Go, introducing Yveltal, the new legendary Pokémon. You can hunt it down in five star raids popping up all over the world and try your hand at defeating it. We recommend bringing a few friends with you to defeat it. You won’t be able to capture its shiny version, but it is an extremely good Pokémon, and we’ve broken down the best moveset to teach it. Alongside Yveltal’s release, players have the chance to participate in the Luminous Legends Y Timed Research in the today view, an assignment available to everyone.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies – What Will It Include?

It's official! Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is the next main Pokémon TCG expansion after June's Chilling Reign. Evolving Skies will be released on August 27th, and… well, that's all that is currently known. However, we can look to upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG sets for more information as to what cards may show up in this set.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Will Mega Garchomp Debut After Gible Community Day In Pokémon GO?

Yesterday, Swablu Community Day included a special bonus. After the event ended, Niantic launched a new Mega Raid in Pokémon GO, introducing Mega Altaria into the game. Now, as Altaria is Swablu's evolution, this dual Community Day and Mega Raid debut has gotten some players in the Pokémon GO wondering if this is a one-off or the beginning of a pattern. This has led to many speculating over whether or not Mega Garchomp will debut next month following Gible Community Day in Pokémon GO. Now, it seems we may have our answer.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tasks & Rewards For Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO

Today is Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO. The festivities begin at 11am local time today, May 15th, and players who purchase an in-shop ticket will have access to the Cotton-Winged Bird Special Research. As the event has begun in earlier timezones, we now have the full details of this Special Research questline. Let's get into it.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that from 6 PM – 7 PM today, May 18th, Alolan Rattata will flood the game, even popping up at spawn points that generally aren't active. Here are all of our tips for playing this hour. First of all,...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get shiny shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go

The shiny variations of Pokémon in Pokémon Go are incredibly difficult to come by. It’s a little bit easier if you’re hunting down the ones you find at raids, so long as you’re willing to waste a raid ticket on the event. If you truly want some of the rarest shiny Pokémon, you’ll be hunting after the shadow shiny Pokémon. A shadow legendary Pokémon is rare, and only comes from Giovanni, but a shiny shadow is even rarer.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO

New Shiny Shadow Pokémon have come to Team GO Rocket encounters in Pokémon GO along with other changes made to these battles. Here is everything you need to know about these new changes and how they will work in the Luminous Legends Y event and beyond. New Shadow Shinies:. There...
Video GamesIGN

10 tips to get your Pokémon GO game on in 2021

When Pokémon GO first dropped in 2016, it created a worldwide sensation. By virtually unleashing Pokémon around the real world with clever new AR technology, it enshrined its legacy in 2010s pop culture. While many folks have fond memories of the original frenzy, the game has evolved considerably since then...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Complete Luminous Legends Y Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Luminous Legends Y event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Let's dive in and see which Pokémon are worthy of your raid pass. This one is pretty simple. Espurr has been in raids frequently enough that, without a Shiny available, it's not worth throwing passes at. Murkrow is a common wild spawn and, even though it hasn't been featured during the Season of Legends, isn't worth a raid pass due to its availability. Sneasel and Alolan Meowth both have boosted Shiny rates so if you don't have these Shinies, they're certainly worth your time. Note, though, that Sneasel is also commonly boosted during Dark-type and Ice-type events, so you'll get your chance sooner or later even if you don't go after it this time.