Avalanche looking ahead in playoffs after sweep of Blues

The New York Yankees have won each of the first two games of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays by one run, and they aim for a three-game sweep today. The Yankees are -110 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Yankees had been 5-12 in the 17 games leading up to this series, but are now in position for their first three-game winning streak six they won six consecutive games from May 18th to May 23rd. Though these games have been home games for Toronto, they seem more like Yankees home games given how many of their fans live in Buffalo. New York turns to Michael King (0-3, 3.77 ERA), who has a 6.35 ERA in three starts this season in place of the injured Corey Kluber. Toronto is expected to counter with T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 6.75 ERA), who was recalled from Triple-A.