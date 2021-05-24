newsbreak-logo
Inside Politics: Dominic Cummings ready to ‘napalm’ No 10, say allies

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT — he Italians who won Eurovision have issued an outraged denial after video footage showed the band’s singer hovering a nostril over a table in the green room. “Please, guys – don’t say that,” the band said on drug claims. “We’re really shocked about what people are saying.” Boris Johnson’s government is outraged denial mode – ministers are really shocked about what Dominic Cummings is saying. The renegade’s allies say he’s ready to “napalm” No 10 this week with his claims on herd immunity and high-level incompetence. But does Cummings have anythingreally shocking to tell MPs?

