How to get your community involved in wildlife pursuits this summer

You’re cleaning up the evening dishes when you spot it: A moth fluttering happily around your kitchen. Did it get in from outdoors? Or does this spell big trouble? “Indianmeal moths are one of the most widely distributed stored product pests in the world,” says Dan Suiter, PhD, urban entomologist with the University of Georgia Extension. “They’re about a half-inch long and are dark brown with a copper tint. You’ll see them light on the walls in the evening, signaling to the males. If you find them night after night, that’s a clear indication they’re living somewhere nearby in any area of your home where you’re storing food.”