Newton, IA

Newton boys soccer opens postseason with win over Benton

By Troy Hyde
Posted by 
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
VAN HORNE — Newton’s boys soccer team struck early and never looked back during the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Substate 6 match with Benton on Thursday.

Derek Beiner ran on the fourth-place 4x800-meter relay team at the state meet in Des Moines and then gave the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead in the soccer match several hours later.

Newton scored two minutes after Beiner’s initial goal and the 2-0 lead held up during a 2-1 road victory over the Bobcats.

“That was our best half of soccer all year,” Newton boys coach Zach Jensen said. “The last time we scored two goals in a half was in early April against Central Iowa United at our home tournament.”

Beiner’s goal in the 15th minute was unassisted. It was his fifth of the season, which moves him into a three-way tie for second on the team.

Jack Suttek scored his team-leading seventh goal of the spring in the 17th minute to put the visitors up 2-0. Hunter Kennedy’s through ball set up the goal and it was his third assist of the season.

Benton’s Luis Hernandez put the Bobcats (11-7) on the board in the second half to cut the lead in half, but Newton held on to advance.

“I would have liked to play better in the second half,” Jensen said. “They pushed hard. We grinded it out. That’s postseason play.”

Newton (9-9) was the only sixth-seeded team in 2A to win in the opening round of the playoffs.

Cardinal keeper Caleb Lawson had three saves in the win.

The win for Newton sets up a rematch with conference-rival Grinnell at 5 p.m. on Monday at Ahrens Park in Grinnell.

The Tigers were 2-1 winners over Newton back on April 6.

“I think the guys want a chance to get that one back,” Jensen said. “We get that opportunity. They’ll have an advantage on that field though.”

