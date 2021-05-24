C-M’s Lester, Underwood compete at state track

DES MOINES — Kyra Lester and Carley Underwood both experienced the state track and field meet for the first time in their careers on Friday.

And after neither Tigerhawk performed to the best of their ability, the C-M duo hopes next season will be better.

Lester led the two Tigerhawks with a 21st-place finish in the Class 2A girls discus, while Underwood finished 22nd in her 2A 100-meter hurdles preliminary race.

“Kyra and Carley had amazing seasons capped off by competing at the state meet,” C-M girls track and field coach Zach Tomas said. “While they may not have performed like they had hoped coming in, it’s great experience for them moving forward.”

Lester’s second throw of 102 feet, 7 inches was her best. She also had a toss of 99-2 to open the second flight. Lester scratched her third and final attempt.

Underwood ran the 100 hurdles on the blue oval in 17.25 seconds. It took a 16.01 to qualify for the finals. Seventeen competitors finished in less than 17 seconds.

“They both are motivated to make return trips next season,” Tomas said. “I am excited to see what they can accomplish and look forward to them being leaders for us next season.”