L-S’ Mintle finishes 26th at 1A district tournament

IOWA CITY — The golf season ended for Lynnville-Sully freshman Max Mintle on Thursday at the Class 1A district tournament at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.

Mintle shot a 91 and finished 26th in the field.

“Max managed to battle through wet conditions on a very challenging course to shoot one of his best scores of the year,” L-S boys golf coach Jeff Knouse said. “With water or bunkers looming on every hole of the course, Max was not phased and played every shot well.”

Mintle joined the golf team late in the process. Knouse is excited for his second season.

“Before the season, we did not know that Max was planning on joining the golf team so looking back, he was a great surprise and a great addition to our team,” Knouse said. “I look forward to his next three years as I expect we’ll be seeing him back at districts in years to come.”