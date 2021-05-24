Wind of Xingang Postcards Exudes Tranquility, Calm, and a Little Sea Breeze

Local Los Angeles rocker Kate Clover has released her debut EP with Channel Zero, a collection of four songs that effuse with the kind of breathless raucousness that the singer/songwriter has become known for at her high-octane shows. Born out of a four-day trip to Mexico City that quickly turned into a four-month odyssey that led her to record her album while there, birthing the noisy and rollicking energies that course through the EP. Opening with “Channel Zero – 2020 Mix,” Clover lets go of the reigns almost immediately, rushing forward on a spacey, guitar-grinding anthem of pure chaotic energy that is too ecstatic to let go of and sets the tone for the entirety of the EP. “CIA gave my baby LSD,” she howls along to the energizing melody.