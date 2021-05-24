newsbreak-logo
Wind of Xingang Postcards Exudes Tranquility, Calm, and a Little Sea Breeze

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJia-Hong Huang and Lu Dinghong have designed The Wind of Xingang, a postcard package design for Lu Wei's new album. The postcards themselves are dreamy scenes with creamy colors exuding a sense of wanderlust, and the blue wrapper is symbolic of the beachy sea breeze that emulates from each of the settings on the postcards. The result is a thoughtful, creative, and beautiful design that's undoubtedly representative of the album itself.

