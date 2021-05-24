Cancel
‘Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem’ dissects the U.S. judicial system

By Kimberly Quiocho The Daily
The Daily
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 19, the Social Justice Film Institute partnered with Fix Democracy First and the Meaningful Movies Project to screen Robert Greenwald’s film “Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem,” accompanied by a post-panel discussion. The webinar, hosted by Barb Stuebing, invited local Black activists Kendrick Washington and Anwar Peace to review the film and share their experiences with systemic racism in America.

