Apollo Crews' Intercontinental Championship was on the line in tonight's SmackDown main event, and the risk to lose that title was high. The match was a Fatal 4 Way between Crews, Big E, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, but early on it was apparent that Owens and Zayn had their targets on each other as opposed to Crews. Big E was focused though, and he immediately went after Crews, though he would spread around the damage to everyone, including Zayn for a bit. Then he dished out more punishment to Crews, hitting him and Zayn with big forearms to the chest followed by a huge splash on the apron.