Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed up another 29 points on Thursday, although it lost near 20 points in the final moments of the session and finished off record intra day highs. Still, at near 19,774, it appears to have recorded yet another record closing level, amid rising economic confidence as the vaccine rollout improves in the province of Ontario, including Toronto, in readiness for business re-openings in June. Strong commodity prices of late has also been a support to the resources heavy TSX.