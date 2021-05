Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on Wednesday ruled himself out of the Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 to focus on being fit for the start of the next Premier League season. The influential centre-back, who captains his national side, has been out of action for seven months after undergoing surgery on a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee. He admitted he had been in a "bad place" at the start of his recovery but said he now felt more positive after returning to light running.