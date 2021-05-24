Prep-Segue

newsbreak-logo
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge who heard three days of testimony from three women who say Danny Masterson raped them now says the “That 70s Show" star must stand trial. L.A. County Superior Court Judge Charliane F. Olmedo says the accusers' accounts are credible enough to take the case before a jury. Masterson faces three counts of rape by force or fear, charges that could put him in prison for up to 45 years, if convicted. The trial is one of the rare ones of a Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era.

www.wcn247.com
AM Prep-Music

AM Prep-Music

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — John Legend will headline a concert to mark 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. Legend will play the Remember and Rise event at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on May 31. Other performers and speakers will be announced later. The concert is sponsored by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, which seeks to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black. Concert organizers plan to televise the concert, but details were not given.
Posted by
Best Life

This Country Star Is Now Banned From the Billboard Music Awards

This country star is continuing to face the music. This week, the Billboard Music Awards banned Morgan Wallen from the 2021 awards show due to his use of a racist slur in a video that surfaced in February. Wallen is nominated for six awards at this year's ceremony—the nominations are determined simply by the music's place on the Billboard charts—but he will not be allowed to attend the show, perform, or accept any awards should he win.
MLBwcn247.com

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: SOLARWINDS HACKERS GOT IN EARLIER THAN PREVIOUSLY KNOWN. WASHINGTON (AP) — It was bad. Now it seems the SolarWinds hack is worse than first thought. Authorities say the hackers who breached the SolarWinds system got past the firewall as early as January, 2019 — months earlier than first reported. SolarWinds first traced the start of the attack to fall, 2019. But the company's president says hackers were doing "early recon activities” months before. By seeding SolarWinds software with malicious code, hackers got deep into networks of both U.S. government agencies and private sector corporations.
MusicOZY

You've Already Gone Country

It’s a classic. “I got a hot rod Ford and a two dollar bill,” Hank Williams sings, offering a breezy feel-good country song on the radio. You can almost feel the wind in your hair — windows down, beats a-blasting. While it might seem like a quintessentially American experience, it’s actually one shared around the world — from quiet morning kitchens in India to bustling evening saloons in Japan. This OZY Sunday Magazine gives you a soundtrack to wrap up the weekend right while adding some artists and international spice to your playlist. So climb into your pickup and join us for a global country music tour.
Posted by
The Associated Press

AM Prep-Kickers

CAT ESCAPES FIRE BY LEAPING OUT OF FIFTH-FLOOR WINDOW. CHICAGO (AP) — If, indeed, cats have nine lives, it’s clear that this feline has reduced its quota to eight. Fire officials in Chicago say a black cat managed to leap from a fifth-floor window to escape the flames of an apartment fire. Fire workers were taking video of the front of the building as the drama unfolded. First, the cat appeared through the smoke of a broken window. After touching the side of the building with its front paws, it leaped to escape the inferno. It barely missed a wall as it came down, drawing gasps from bystanders. But it touched down on all fours on some grass — then dashed away. After pulling itself together under a parked car, the cat emerged unharmed. There were also no injuries among the humans. At last word, authorities were trying to track down the cat’s owner.
GolfPopculture

Paige Spiranac Says Man Harassed Her During Latest Golf Outing

Paige Spiranac revealed that a man harassed her during a recent golf outing. On Twitter, the former golf star announced that someone yelled out a derogatory word at her while she was practicing. She then sent a message for those who want to yell things at her. "I was just...
Posted by
Variety

Why Elon Musk Is Wrong for ‘Saturday Night Live’ (Column)

The announcement that Elon Musk was going to host “Saturday Night Live” seemed startling and odd on its face. That’s exactly how publicity stunts are supposed to feel. The billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX exists adjacent to the community of performers — actors, comedians, musicians and pro athletes — who usually make up the show’s hosting pool. But he’s a self-styled entertainer of a sort: Musk has made a name for himself, over and above his business success, as a social-media provocateur and crank. That’s so much the case that Musk’s suggestion, on Twitter, that he was going to “find out just how live” the sketch show really is seemed like a threat to the show, or a promise to his fans. The NBC comedy stalwart — perhaps returning to its roots as a staging-ground for guerrilla comedy — was just another thing for Musk to disrupt.
Posted by
The Associated Press

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare — and ensure coronavirus cases stay low. Word of the extension of the mask rule comes from the state health director. It runs counter to decisions by many...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Machine Gun Kelly pays tribute to Megan Fox as she celebrates this sexy anniversary

A year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s romance morphed into something more. The 31-year-old music star took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 25, to celebrate an important milestone in his relationship with the actress from Transformers, 34 years old. As it turned out, this was the first anniversary that she uttered those two little words so important to him.
Posted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alex Trebek, Larry King earn posthumous nominations for Daytime Emmys

Alex Trebek and Larry King received posthumous nominations for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards show, a nod to both hosts’ longevity on television. Trebek, who died on Nov. 8, 2020 at the age of 80, was nominated in the game show category, which he won seven times, including in 2019 and 2020, as the host of “Jeopardy!” Variety reported. King, who died on Jan. 23, 2021 at the age of 87, was nominated in the informative talk show host category for Ora TV’s “Larry King Live.” It was the third time King has been nominated in that category.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Daytime Emmy’s, Tessa Thompson, Johnny Knoxville and More!

DAYTIME EMMY’S DROP: Alex Trebek earned a posthumous nod, and Drew Barrymore received her first Daytime Emmy nom as Talk Show Host. Emmy's will be issued in 40 categories on June 25th on CBS. ABC’s General Hospital led the noms with 21, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless (CBS) and Days of Our Lives (NBC), which grabbed 11 nods each; and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, scoring nine nods.
Movies1063thegroove.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Marlon Wayans, Porsha Williams & More!

MARLON WAYANS CLAIMS 'SCARY MOVIE' FRANCHISE WAS STOLEN FROM THE WAYANS: During an interview with Kevin Hart's Comedy Gold Minds podcast, Marlon Wayans revealed that The Wayans' Scary Movie franchise was taken from them by the "evil" Weinstein Brothers, Bob and Harvey. Bob & Harvey Weinstein are the co-founders of Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company, which distributed the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon explained, “They were evil as f**k. We didn’t walk away from a franchise. They didn’t want to make our deal, and they snatched it. [The] Weinsteins did some really terrible, like ‘rape and pillage villages’-type of business… So it wasn’t that we ever walked away from our franchise that we created. It was taken, and us being the creatives that we are was like ‘All right, bet. F**k you, now watch what I create.'” He continued, “We probably should sue for hundreds of millions of dollars, because they probably owe us a s**t load of money. And maybe one day we will. But we didn’t walk away from our franchise–them n****s took it.” He added, “By the third one, they didn’t wanna pay the money–so they snatched it. We found out on Christmas that they hired somebody else to go do it. Like n***a, I could write a book about this s**t. Like literally." (The Jasmine Brand)