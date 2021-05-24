newsbreak-logo
After another war, displaced Gazans face familiar plight

By FARES AKRAM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip (AP) — It took Ramez al-Masri three years to rebuild his home after it was destroyed in a 2014 Israeli offensive. When fighting returned to the area last week, it took just a few seconds for the house to be flattened again in an Israeli airstrike. He now finds himself among the thousands of Gazans who once again are homeless. Al-Masri is counting on international aid to rebuild his home. But after a yearlong pandemic and fatigue with years of Mideast deadlock, it remains unclear whether the international community is prepared to open its wallet once again.

