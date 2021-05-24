Lillian M. McKinney

CASSVILLE, Wis. — Lillian M. (Fralick) Schnering McKinney, age 92, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien, WI. She was born on the family farm, near Bagley, on June 18, 1928, the daughter of Clarence and Hazel (Shrake) Fralick. Lillian graduated from Bagley High School in 1945, followed by nurse assistant training in Chicago and Prairie du Chien. Later, she attended Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore for EMT training. On April 24, 1948, Lillian married Stanley Schnering at the Methodist Church in Bagley. They moved to Cassville where they owned and operated Stan’s Landing and Resort (now called Eagles Roost Resort) for 22 years with their sons, Richard, Donald, and Roger. Lillian was a member of the Methodist Church, a cub scout leader, and an EMT with the Cassville Rescue Squad. Stanley preceded her in death on January 23, 1977, after 29 years of marriage. Two years later, Lillian began working as a manager for the new Fennimore Hills Motel, Fennimore. On October 26, 1979, Lillian and George McKinney were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. They lived on the McKinney family farm near Bagley. Lillian spent the next ten years teaching CPR for Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, helping to introduce the new procedure to the high schools and fire departments in Cassville, Bagley, Bloomington, and the surrounding area. George and Lillian enjoyed working, playing cards, square dancing and spending the winter months in southern Texas. George preceded her in death on February 27, 2011, after 31 years of marriage. Lillian was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Patch Grove, where she has served as lector and on the Parish Council. She belonged to the “Country Cousins” neighborhood group and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 482, Bagley, earning state recognition for her work as Historian. Lillian was also a member of the FO Eagle’s Auxiliary 1502, Prairie du Chien.