This is a guest post from Shandel McAuliffe, Head of Content at Cezanne HR. A lot of businesses probably haven’t had much time to review their employee engagement strategy since the start of the pandemic. Between keeping employees and customers safe and informed, and trying to maintain at least a minimum level of productivity, engagement might have slipped by the wayside. But with an end to COVID-19 restrictions on the horizon for the UK (albeit slightly further away than was hoped), and recruitment on the rise, business leaders and HR should check their employee engagement plans are still fit for purpose. 2021’s workforce’s needs have shifted, and employers need to keep up.