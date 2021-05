AP-Scorecard

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. It’s hard to believe that we’re over three weeks into the minor league season. And what a few weeks it’s been. We’ve already had a few high-profile MLB debuts and several more likely to come in the upcoming couple of months. Now that we have these few weeks of game action to work with, I felt it was a good time to recap it all and discuss some intriguing performances, both good and bad. Today, I’ll look into American league pitching prospects and cover the National League in the coming days.