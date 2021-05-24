Expanded summer school to recover learning loss

MINT HILL, NC – Summer break is almost here. This summer break is a much-needed reprieve from a difficult and challenging school year. When it comes to summer learning, we have to find ways to incorporate learning into our everyday lives and to make it fun! What are some activities that we can incorporate into our summer schedules? First, we should make it a point to read every day. Our children need to continue to be immersed in the written word. A great way to do that is to establish a storytime. Choose books and stories that tie into your planned summer activities. Second, use math every day. Make sure that your child is developing number sense, reviewing concepts learned over the school year, and learning a few new concepts as well. Your child can learn measuring and sorting with something as simple as helping with laundry. Third, get outside and play! Getting exercise stimulates the brain and is also a great way for children to interact with the world around them. Fourth, have your child keep a summer journal. Journaling gives your child writing practice and is also a great way to document memories. Lastly, find a good cause and volunteer as a family. There is nothing like teaching good values by actively engaging and addressing the needs of the community. Like and follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation at our learning center.