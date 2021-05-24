newsbreak-logo
Expanded summer school to recover learning loss

By Carol Johnson Times-Mail
Herald-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD — A larger than normal number of North Lawrence elementary and high school students will spend part of their summer sharpening their academic skills in summer school. NLCS will offer two sessions of in-person summer school to students in grades K-6. Each session will last three weeks. The first...

