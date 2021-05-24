Utilize Your Photo Eyes

When I first got bit by the photography bug, I was hooked for life. Although it was a long time from the day I took my first picture until the time I purchased an SLR, I was always aware of the bite’s power. As I got more and more into the art, I viewed the world as though I had a viewfinder glued to my eye. I used telephoto eyes to pick out small slices of the landscape, animals in the distance and sections of buildings that were architecturally gorgeous. I used my wide-angle eyes to incorporate entire skylines and envision what they’d look like as a print. To this day, I do the same. Whether I’m in my kitchen cooking dinner or leading a safari to Tanzania, my awareness of light, composition and color is heightened thanks to photography. For this, I’m grateful as it allows me to appreciate all I witness more than most non-photographers. So where am I going with this?