newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson showed he's still the people's champion by winning his sixth and most unlikely major at the PGA Championship. With fans screaming his name as they lined the dunes at Kiawah Island, the 50-year-old Mickelson held off Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two shots to become the oldest major champion in history. Mickelson emerged from a throng of swarming fans onto the 18th green to close out his win. His sentimental late-career victory was reminiscent of Tiger Woods at the Masters two years ago. Mickelson is now eligible for at least the next five U.S. Opens. That's the one major he's never won.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#U S Opens#Ap#Kiawah Island#History#Green#S C#Kiawah Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
WSB Radio

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson receives SPECIAL exemption for US Open at Torrey Pines in June

Phil Mickelson has been given a special exemption to play in the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, a course located in the lefty's home city of San Diego, California. Mickelson has agonisingly finished second at the US Open six times in his career and it is the only major championship stopping him from being the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
GolfPopculture

Phil Mickelson Makes History With PGA Championship Win

Phil Mickelson did something on Sunday nobody thought he was able to do. At the age of 50, Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship, becoming the oldest winner in 161 years of major championship golf. The win on Sunday was also Mickelson's first major title since 2013. "One of the...
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Phil Mickelson’s Message To Brooks Koepka Is Going Viral

The announcement of the second installment of “The Match” between the PGA’s and the NFL’s brightest stars brought about a healthy dose of smack talk on Wednesday. The star-studded event will pit recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against “The Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Phil Mickelson to join Rocket Mortgage Classic lineup

The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has gotten a major boost, with news that World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson will join the lineup. Thursday's announcement comes just days after Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming...
Fort Worth, TXBakersfield Californian

Tim Cowlishaw: After defying Father Time at PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson looked mortal in first round of Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ultimately, it’s all the same whether we are cheering Tom Brady for winning a Super Bowl at 43, marveling at LeBron James for remaining the most dominant playoff force in his 18th NBA season or, yes, gathered at the Colonial bright and early Thursday to watch Phil Mickelson unveil some 50-year-old magic tricks.
GolfPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gerry Dulac: Phil Mickelson's PGA victory elicited pure joy — and relief

There were so many captivating elements surrounding Phil Mickelson’s stirring victory at the PGA Championship, mainly because of what he did, where he did it and who he is. He created one of the greatest moments in golf history by safely, even boldly, navigating his way through the mine field that is the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island by holding off and out-bombing four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. In the process, at age 50, he became the oldest player to win a major championship, waking the echoes of what Jack Nicklaus did at age 46 at the Masters in 1986.
GolfLake County Record Bee

Mickelson’s win a magical moment

Over the course of the 161-year history of major championship golf, there have been six defining moments that have forever been etched into the game’s annals. In 1913 the boy-caddie, Francis Ouimet, defeated Harry Vardon and Ted Ray to win the United States Open at the Country Club. In 1953 Ben Hogan returned from a near-death car crash to crush his opponents and win the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Arnold Palmer charged from 15th place in the final round to capture the 1960 National Open at Cherry Hills. Jack Nicklaus shocked the golfing world in 1986 by shooting a final-nine 30 at age 46 to win his sixth Masters green jacket and 18th major title. Less than one year removed from college golf, Tiger Woods prevailed in the 1997 Masters to win by an eye-popping 12 strokes.
Fort Worth, TXNJ.com

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions and Betting Offers

Our PGA Tour betting expert brings you his Charles Schwab Challenge predictions and picks for the tournament, which begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Charles Schwab Challenge was rescheduled to mid-June last year and was the first event after the PGA Tour’s three-month hiatus due...
GolfWILX-TV

Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
GolfNew York Post

Tiger Woods congratulates ‘truly inspirational’ Phil Mickelson after PGA win

Phil Mickelson is an inspiration to everyone – including Tiger Woods. Woods tweeted after Mickelson became the oldest major winner in the history of golf Sunday, winning the PGA Championship by two strokes over Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka. “Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years...