One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA

There were so many captivating elements surrounding Phil Mickelson’s stirring victory at the PGA Championship, mainly because of what he did, where he did it and who he is. He created one of the greatest moments in golf history by safely, even boldly, navigating his way through the mine field that is the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island by holding off and out-bombing four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. In the process, at age 50, he became the oldest player to win a major championship, waking the echoes of what Jack Nicklaus did at age 46 at the Masters in 1986.