LEADING OFF: La Russa faces Cards, Turnbull next after no-no

(670 The Score) White Sox manager Tony La Russa guards the castle gates, protecting the competitive integrity of Major League Baseball from those bent on eroding it. The problem is that the structure crumbled many years ago, and for only good reasons. La Russa hasn't cared to bother to turn around and actually see that this is true, certain as he is that the imposing ramparts at his back are the same as they always were. He's trapped on the wrong side of history, even choosing to turn his own players into adverse parties in his sad and quixotic commitment to a game that, thankfully, no longer exists.