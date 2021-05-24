newsbreak-logo
Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers

By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

ROME (AP) — Italy’s transport minister is heading to the scene of a cable car disaster that killed 14 people. Witnesses and local authorities say the lead cable apparently snapped and the emergency brake failed to stop the cabin from careening back down the mountain until it pulled off the line and crashed to the ground. The lone survivor is a 5-year-old boy who remains hospitalized in Turin Monday with multiple broken bones. The Israeli foreign ministry identified him as Eitan Biran. His parents, two great-grandparents and his 2-year-old brother were killed. The disaster raised questions anew about the quality and safety of Italy’s transport infrastructure.

