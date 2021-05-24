PAWS AND PAGES: Memorial Day and pets
As we all know, Memorial Day is a holiday honoring the people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and have given their lives for our country. Even though we are still dealing with COVID-19, Memorial Day weekend is going to be a busy holiday! People may be traveling out of town and will do so with their pets. This weekend also marks the beginning of all things summer-related, so there are a few very important things to keep in mind when it comes to protecting your fur-kids' health and staying safe while celebrating Memorial Day.