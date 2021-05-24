newsbreak-logo
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 06:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations Strong winds likely today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to southwest winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Locally higher gusts are possible in wind prone areas like Wyoming Boulevard south of Casper. * WHERE...Natrona County and the Green and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could control issues especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sweetwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sweetwater THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SWEETWATER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

BOR Snow Runoff Forecast lower for Boysen, Pilot Butte, Bull Lakes

The Bureau of Reclamation’s May forecast of the April through July runoff predicted for the Wind and Bighorn River Basins is as follows:. Bighorn Lake – Bighorn River April through July inflow to Bighorn Lake is forecast to be approximately 984,000 acre-feet (af), which is 78% of the 30-year average of 1,262,200 af. Approximately 149,000 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April, which is 84% of the April average.
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

Drought Conditions Easing with recent moisture

The U.S. Drought Monitor is reporting that Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties are now out of extreme drought. The report shows the upper half of Fremont County and most of Hot Springs and Washakie counties are now in Moderate drought, with the southern half of Fremont County in Severe Drought.
Wyoming Statecounty10.com

Riverton radar up and running again; Wyoming spring weather tango continues

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton announced Thursday morning the scheduled maintenance for their radar has been completed. Possible afternoon showers in the far northeast and northwest today, according to the NWSR. Otherwise, warm and breezy weather today is making way for rain and snow showers this weekend.
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Reclamation issues May 2021 snowmelt forecast for Bighorn River Basin

(Fremont County, WY) – The Bureau of Reclamation released their May forecast for the April through July runoff prediction in the Bighorn River Basin. In Fremont County, the Bighorn River Basin includes Boysen Reservoir, Bull Lake Reservoir, and the Wind River. Reclamation’s updated forecast is below. Bighorn Lake – Bighorn...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Elevated fire conditions, afternoon thunderstorms expected Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – Elevated fire conditions as well as afternoon thunderstorms are expected today, May 7, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Due to the forecast of. High temps, low humidity and wind are creating fire danger today especially in the southern portion of Fremont County. Afternoon...