Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 06:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations Strong winds likely today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to southwest winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Locally higher gusts are possible in wind prone areas like Wyoming Boulevard south of Casper. * WHERE...Natrona County and the Green and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could control issues especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.alerts.weather.gov