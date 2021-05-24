Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 06:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East Strong Winds Possible Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...The Wind River Basin, Lander Foothills and East Slopes of the Wind River Range. * WHEN...Late morning through this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could control issues especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.alerts.weather.gov