newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 06:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East Strong Winds Possible Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...The Wind River Basin, Lander Foothills and East Slopes of the Wind River Range. * WHEN...Late morning through this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could control issues especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fremont County, WY
City
Riverton, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Upper East#Lander Foothills#Wind River Basin#Southwest Winds#East Slopes#Gusts#West#Mdt#Campers#Tractor Trailers#Severity#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NATRONA AND EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lost Cabin, or 26 miles east of Shoshoni, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Natrona and east central Fremont Counties, including the following locations... Arminto.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NATRONA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Ervay, or 38 miles northeast of Jeffrey City, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Natrona County.
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

BOR Snow Runoff Forecast lower for Boysen, Pilot Butte, Bull Lakes

The Bureau of Reclamation’s May forecast of the April through July runoff predicted for the Wind and Bighorn River Basins is as follows:. Bighorn Lake – Bighorn River April through July inflow to Bighorn Lake is forecast to be approximately 984,000 acre-feet (af), which is 78% of the 30-year average of 1,262,200 af. Approximately 149,000 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April, which is 84% of the April average.
Fremont County, WYclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Fremont County, Wyoming

Brief heavy rain will occur with this storm. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT... At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Lysite, or 14 miles northeast of Shoshoni, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Lysite and Lost Cabin around 455 PM MDT.
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

Drought Conditions Easing with recent moisture

The U.S. Drought Monitor is reporting that Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties are now out of extreme drought. The report shows the upper half of Fremont County and most of Hot Springs and Washakie counties are now in Moderate drought, with the southern half of Fremont County in Severe Drought.
Wyoming Statecounty10.com

Riverton radar up and running again; Wyoming spring weather tango continues

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton announced Thursday morning the scheduled maintenance for their radar has been completed. Possible afternoon showers in the far northeast and northwest today, according to the NWSR. Otherwise, warm and breezy weather today is making way for rain and snow showers this weekend.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain; East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Lander Foothills; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong wind from showers and thunderstorms through midnight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph with localized higher gusts from any showers and thunderstorms. These winds can be well away from any precipitation. * WHERE...Central and southern Wyoming. * WHEN...Now through midnight tonight.
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Reclamation issues May 2021 snowmelt forecast for Bighorn River Basin

(Fremont County, WY) – The Bureau of Reclamation released their May forecast for the April through July runoff prediction in the Bighorn River Basin. In Fremont County, the Bighorn River Basin includes Boysen Reservoir, Bull Lake Reservoir, and the Wind River. Reclamation’s updated forecast is below. Bighorn Lake – Bighorn...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Elevated fire conditions, afternoon thunderstorms expected Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – Elevated fire conditions as well as afternoon thunderstorms are expected today, May 7, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Due to the forecast of. High temps, low humidity and wind are creating fire danger today especially in the southern portion of Fremont County. Afternoon...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

#Snapped: Early May snowstorm blankets Sinks Canyon

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form. (Lander, WY) – Rose Vowles captured these photos of spring...