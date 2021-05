Earlier this week, the highly anticipated “Covid vaccine passport” was introduced to the NHS app on iPhone and Android. The highly anticipated feature, which debuted in the smartphone app on the same day England, Wales and Scotland introduced more freedoms as part of the way out of the lockdown, was sold as a way of proving you received both outbursts against Covid-19 before traveling abroad. However, this so-called ‘vaccine passport’ can be used for many, a lot of over boarding flights, a security expert has warned. After searching the underlying code that powers the app, he thinks we need to provide this ‘passport’ to access some mundane locations.