Researchers from Germany Decode How Face Masks are Effective in Limiting Spread of Coronavirus

The Weather Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have found under which conditions and in which ways, masks actually reduces an individual's and population-average risks of being infected with COVID-19 and help mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. The study showed that in most environments and situations, even simple surgical masks effectively reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the...

Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany classifies UK a coronavirus risk area

Germany on Friday classified Britain as a coronavirus risk area due to the emergence there of a highly infectious variant first detected in India. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the spread of the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India may impact the country's full exit from restrictions. read more.
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

Face masks effectively limit SARS-CoV-2 transmission

'Don't forget the mask' - although most people nowadays follow this advice, professionals express different opinions about the effectiveness of face masks. An international team led by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz, Germany, has now used observational data and model calculations to answer open questions. The study shows under which conditions and in which way masks actually reduce individual and population-average risks of being infected with COVID-19 and help mitigate the corona pandemic. In most environments and situations, even simple surgical masks effectively reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the effective reproduction number for COVID-19. In environments with potentially high airborne virus concentrations such as medical settings and densely occupied indoor spaces, however, masks with higher filtration efficiency (N95/FFP2) should be used and combined with other protective measures such as intensive ventilation.
Public Healthsuccessfulmeetings.com

How to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus at In-Person Events, According to the CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or socially distance in most indoor and outdoor settings — unless required by federal, state, local or tribal laws, or by a business. People are considered fully vaccinated at least two weeks after receiving the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Researchers analysing vast coronavirus literature

Washington DC [US], May 21 (ANI): Researchers have created a resource named CoronaCentral that uses machine learning to process and categorise Covid-19 research for the benefit of the scientific community. In an article titled "Analyzing the vast coronavirus literature with CoronaCentral," Jake Lever and Russ B. Altman argue that the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission is working on a proposal for the obligatory transfer of COVID-19 vaccine licences to help boost supplies to poor countries, Italy’s prime minister said on Tuesday, while the World Health Organization warned that a funding shortage is already hampering its operations. DEATHS AND...
Public HealthLife Style Extra

UK travellers to be barred from Germany amid Covid variant spread

(Alliance News) - Britons will soon be barred from entering Germany after the country's Public Health Institute designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern. From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.
Public Healththeintelligencer.com

Letter: Coronavirus spread aided by many

The coronavirus had many benefactors in its hugely successful efforts to decimate the American population. Former President Donald Trump knew how deadly it could be and ignored it. Bob Woodward knew but kept quiet to encourage future interviews with Trump for a forthcoming book. Dr. Deborah Birx sat quietly while Trump endorsed the lunacy of household bleach as a virus remedy. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distorted or shaded scientific fact in service to Trump’s denialism. And, tragically, tens of millions of Americans ignored science and common sense by failing to take simple reasonable precautions (e.g. face masks, social distancing) to mitigate the virus spread. Congratulations to all for their contribution.
Travelthewestonforum.com

Covid 19. Germany bans travel from the United Kingdom as it is a coronavirus mutation region

The federal government has once again banned travelers from the UK from entering Germany after announcing that the British portion of the Covit-19 variants has mutated. The decision was made due to the prevalence of the variant SARS-CoV-2 virus present in India and its active social distribution on UK soil, which virologists consider to be particularly aggressive and protection from vaccination may be inferior.
ScienceMarshall News Messenger

Episode 6: How Do Viruses Spread From Surfaces To People?

In this episode of Inside Infection Control, Dr. Abby talks about how respiratory droplets can make their way to surfaces and then to people – information you need to know so you can use infection control actions to stop it. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our...
WorldTelegraph

Children 'produce fewer droplets that spread coronavirus'

A study in Germany has found new evidence that children of primary school age present a lower risk of spreading the coronavirus than adults. The study by Berlin Technical University and the city’s Charite teaching hospital found children up to the age of ten produce fewer aerosols that can transmit the virus.
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Inhaled nanobodies effective against coronavirus in hamsters, researchers say

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine said they completed a first-of-its-kind study involving inhaled nanobodies that effectively prevented and treated severe COVID-19 in hamsters. Nanobodies are similar to monoclonal antibodies but are smaller in size, more stable and cheaper to produce, a news release explained. For the...
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Face Masks Are Effective in Lowering the Reproductive Number of COVID-19

Face masks are one of the simplest, easiest to use, and most effective measures to prevent airborne infectious respiratory diseases. Nevertheless, their effectiveness against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has been discussed and questioned many times. Some previous studies have shown that masks are ineffective under certain conditions. Others found it to be very effective. A coherent justification and clarification of the apparent contradictions have so far been missing.