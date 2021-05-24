newsbreak-logo
CSO Czech Statistical Office : Business cycle survey - May 2021

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

The composite confidence indicator (economic sentiment indicator) - in the basis index form - increased by 5.0 percentage points to 99.7, m-o-m. Both components increased in May. The business confidence indicator increased by 4.3 percentage points to 99.1 (m-o-m), and the consumer confidence indicator increased by 8.9 percentage points to 102.8. Compared to May last year, when the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic took place, the composite indicator, the business indicator, and the consumer confidence indicator are at a significantly higher level.

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday. Welcome back. After two weeks of writing Unhedged, I’m exhausted but exhilarated. Hope you’ve enjoyed the ride. Email me ([email protected]) and have a relaxing long weekend.