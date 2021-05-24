CSO Czech Statistical Office : Business cycle survey - May 2021
The composite confidence indicator (economic sentiment indicator) - in the basis index form - increased by 5.0 percentage points to 99.7, m-o-m. Both components increased in May. The business confidence indicator increased by 4.3 percentage points to 99.1 (m-o-m), and the consumer confidence indicator increased by 8.9 percentage points to 102.8. Compared to May last year, when the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic took place, the composite indicator, the business indicator, and the consumer confidence indicator are at a significantly higher level.www.marketscreener.com