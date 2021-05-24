newsbreak-logo
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Monday, May 24 2021 Gold Turnover: 272,726 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jun-21 393.52 393.88 389.16 391.50 390.82 .68 139,920 40,105 Jul-21 393.58 393.98 389.90 392.02 391.04 .98 126 64 Aug-21 393.16 394.40 389.66 392.16 391.42 .74 38,851 53,394 Oct-21 393.88 395.12 390.38 393.02 392.02 1.00 14,914 37,234 Dec-21 395.22 395.98 391.00 393.94 392.80 1.14 78,844 114,173 Feb-22 396.66 396.66 391.96 394.26 393.16 1.10 14 79 Apr-22 397.30 397.30 396.24 396.82 394.18 2.64 5 64 Jun-22 397.86 398.00 394.90 396.34 395.12 1.22 52 65 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

www.marketscreener.com
