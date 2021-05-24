newsbreak-logo
Consumer staples, oil stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Cineworld shines

 4 days ago

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday after posting its second straight weekly drop, while Cineworld Group gained on reporting a strong weekend opening following a months-long lockdown in the UK. The blue-chip index rose 0.1% with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell and consumer staples stocks...

