MONTREAL, QC - Connor McDavid scored the sudden-death winner as part of his sixth consecutive multi-point game as the Oilers edged the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime on Monday. The home team struck first at 9:32 of the opening period on a perfectly executed breakout sequence as Jeff Petry poked the puck up the wall in his own zone to Paul Byron, who slid it across to Jake Evans leaving the zone. Evans got it to Artturi Lehkonen just past centre ice and bolted into the attacking zone, receiving the puck back from Lehkonen, stopping short on Darnell Nurse and launching a wrist shot top shelf glove side on Mikko Koskinen for his third of the season.