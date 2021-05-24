newsbreak-logo
Samoa in crisis as elected leader locked out of Parliament

By NICK PERRY Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Samoa was plunged into a constitutional crisis Monday when the woman who won an election last month was locked out of Parliament and the previous leader claimed he remained in charge. The fast-moving events marked the latest twist in a bitter power struggle that has...

Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Albania parliament committee recommends impeaching president

An Albanian parliamentary committee issued a report Friday recommending that the country’s president be impeached for violating the constitution and fired. The investigative committee concluded that President Ilir Meta violated 16 articles of the constitution. The report said the alleged breaches occurred before Albania’s April 25 general election when Meta “openly campaigned against the governing party at a time when the people conceive his role as a unifying one.”
WorldPosted by
AFP

Pacific neighbour backs Samoa PM-elect in power struggle

Palau became the second Pacific nation to back Samoa's Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa on Thursday, as the wider international community remained non-committal on a bitter power struggle taking place in the islands. Palau President Surangel Whipps offered "heartfelt congratulations" to Mata'afa, who was sworn in on Monday in a tent after loyalists to the previous government locked the doors of parliament in a bid to stop her assuming power. In a letter to Mata'afa, Whipps said he supported the rule of law and welcomed her as only the second woman in the Pacific islands to lead a national government. "As a fellow democratic government, we are saddened by the difficulties you've experienced with your installation as prime minister and we pray for a swift and peaceful transfer of power," he said.
Politicsrock947.com

Somalia’s political leaders sign agreement resolving impasse out elections

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and regional state presidents have signed an agreement resolving an impasse over holding elections, the state-run television station said on its Twitter account. Parliament was supposed to elect a new president on Feb. 8, but the process was delayed because the...
Amazonhawaiipublicradio.org

The Conversation: Constitutional Crisis in Samoa; 11-Year-Old Local Author

Constitutional crisis in Samoa; The Long View with Neal Milner: Zillow Spike; Reality Check with Civil Beat; Restoring limu along Hawaii's shorelines; 11-year-old author from Punahou School. Constitutional crisis in Samoa as Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa locked out of Parliament | Full Article. Who’s in charge in Samoa? The...
WorldThe Guardian

Samoa’s democracy in crisis

For nearly two months, the Polynesian island nation of Samoa has been in the grips of a political crisis after one of the most dramatic elections in the country’s history. After a supreme court intervention, a parliamentary lockout and a swearing-in ceremony unlike any other, two groups continue to claim they are the legitimate government of Samoa. Reporter Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson explains what led to this crisis, and the dire implications of this for the people of Samoa.
MinoritiesPosted by
Reuters

Samoa's crisis seen harming gender equality in Pacific island politics

(Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An impasse between Samoa’s incumbent prime minister and female opposition leader could see a backlash against gender quota rules in the small Pacific island nation and stop other women from entering politics across the region, analysts warned. April’s tightly-contested election gave the FAST opposition party led...
WorldNPR

Samoa Is In The Throes Of A Constitutional Crisis

The Pacific island nation of Samoa is in the middle of a constitutional crisis. They held a general election in April but have yet to form a new government. Ashley Westerman reports the government in power is refusing to leave. ASHLEY WESTERMAN, BYLINE: Monday was supposed to be a historic...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Samoa's PM-elect slams rival's 'games' amid vote crisis

A constitutional crisis in the Pacific nation of Samoa headed back to the courts on Tuesday as Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa dismissed the "electoral games" of her predecessor, who has refused to relinquish power. Mata'afa was sworn in as the country's first female prime minister at an extraordinary ceremony in a tent outside parliament on Monday after the island nation's long-serving ruler refused to cede power and ordered the doors of the building to be locked. Mata'afa revealed Tuesday she was facing a private prosecution over the makeshift ceremony. "It's all part of the electoral game I suppose... I don't think we were terribly surprised," Mata'afa told New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ of the latest legal manoeuvres.
WorldVoice of America

Samoa Prime Minister-elect Barred From Parliament, Unable to Officially Take Office

The small Pacific island nation of Samoa was thrown into a constitutional crisis Monday after Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refused to leave office despite his party losing last month’s parliamentary election. Prime Minister Tuilaepa’s party was narrowly defeated by the opposition party led by. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa. Fiame showed...
Worldsamoanews.com

Samoa's political crisis deepens — Some are calling it a coup

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA —News media outlets from around the Pacific region were reporting that the political turmoil in Samoa has increased, with the FAST party that holds a majority locked out of parliament in Apia. The Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Tiatia Graeme Tualauelei met with the Leader and...
Presidential Electionwkzo.com

Ousted Samoa PM refuses to cede power, despite election loss

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said on Monday he would remain in office, despite an order by the country’s Supreme Court that lawmakers sit to appoint a new leader. Samoa’s Supreme Court last week overruled an attempt by the head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II...
Worldsamoanews.com

Heavy police presence this morning at Samoa Parliament building

Apia, SAMOA — The Faatuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi (F.A.S.T.) party has moved onto Parliament's premises calling on Police to uphold the law, Samoa Observer is reporting. According to the Observer, F.A.S.T.'s deputy leader, Laauli Leautea Schmidt. confronted the Assistant Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino, by asking his forces to uphold the rule of law.
PoliticsSeattle Times

Nepal president dissolves Parliament; elections in November

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s president dissolved Parliament and announced fresh elections on Saturday after the prime minister, who was heading a minority government and was unlikely to secure a vote of confidence in the chamber, recommended the move. A notice issued by President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s office set the...
Worldsamoanews.com

UPDATE: Samoa CJ calls ‘meeting in chambers’ over election crisis

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting Ministry of Justice and Court Administration Chief Executive Officer, Moliei Simi Vaai says a special “meeting in chambers” has been called by the Chief Justice, His Honor Satiu Simativa Perese on Sunday. Speaking exclusively to the Samoa Observer F.A.S.T. lawyer Taulapapa Brenda...
PoliticsTaipei Times

Court clears the way for first female leader of Samoa

Samoa appeared set to get its first female leader after the nation’s top court on Monday reinstated the results of a knife-edge election last month. Two decisions by the Samoan Supreme Court have paved the way for Fiame Naomi Mata’afa to become prime minister of the small island nation. Fiame,...