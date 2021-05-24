The Arksen 85 Project Ocean Explorer Is Waste Put to Excellent Use
Introduced in 2019 as a concept and detailed in late 2020, when construction had already started at the Wight Shipyard Company (WSC) on the Isle of Wight in the UK, Project Ocean is a bold look into a sustainable future. We've spoken about explorers and explorer superyachts before and how they strive to enable adventurers to take on the biggest challenges (and adventures) possible with minimal impact on the environment, but Project Ocean is more than empty words. It is happening right now, so if you'll allow for one more cliché, it is the future made real today.