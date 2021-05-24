newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Window broken with spark plug caught on video at 800,000 FPS

By Jak Connor
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Slow motion can truly be mesmerizing, and an example of that statement being true is the most recent video released by The Slow Mo Guys. For those that don't know, The Slow Mo Guys are a very popular YouTube channel that is dedicated to recording things in slow motion. The guys behind the camera have created hundreds of videos of all different types of objects being recorded in slow motion. Some of the most popular videos on the channel are a water balloon popping in slow motion, and how a TV works.

www.tweaktown.com
TweakTown.com

TweakTown.com

286K+
Followers
7K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

 https://www.tweaktown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fps#Spark Plug#Camera#Slow Motion#Fps#Video Recording#Youtube Channel#The Slow Mo Guys#Recording Things#Videos#Youtube Channel#Objects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
SoftwareThe Windows Club

No sound in Windows 10 Video Editor

The Video Editor app (Movie Maker) on Windows 10 is one of the simplest and most convenient video editors out there. This tool has been widely used for anything, from baseline video edits to stitching together half-decent commercials. However, over the years there have been complaints from some users of the absence of sound from their running Video Editor app projects. If you, too, are one of those distressed users, this article is for you.
Softwaretechviral.net

How to Extract Audio From Video On Windows 10

Let’s admit, we all have been through a situation where we wanted to extract the audio out of a video. However, extracting audio from a video is not an easy task. To extract audio from a video, one needs to use professional video or audio editing tools. However, the problem with professional video or audio editing tools is that they are pretty expensive.
Electronicsfroknowsphoto.com

CANON R3’s INSANE PRICE?! Micro Four Thirds LIVES!!!

This FIX is brought to you by Printique. From now until June 7th at 11:59PM PST, save 20% OFF your entire order when you use the code YOFRO at checkout at http://printique.com. This week we have stories about a high school censoring 80 girls photos in their year book. Panasonic announced the GH5 II and announcing the development of the GH6, and finally, what will the Canon EOS R3 be priced at??? This is YOUR Photo News Fix.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Fascinating Look at Ball Lightning, the Unexplained Phenomenon Rarely Caught on Video

Scientifically speaking, ball lightning is still a yet to be explained phenomenon described as luminescent, spherical objects that vary from pea-sized to several meters in diameter. They are normally associated with thunderstorms, and are described to last considerably longer than the split-second flash of a lightning bolt. The earliest recorded reports state that the phenomenon eventually explodes and leaves behind a sulfur-like odor. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Musicnextmosh.com

Seventh Crystal release “Broken Mirror” music video

Sweden’s Seventh Crystal have unleashed an official music and lyric video for their track titled “Broken Mirror” — check out the clip below. The song appears on the band’s debut studio album on Frontiers Music Srl, ‘Delirium,’ which you can pickup here. “We put everything we’ve got into making “DELIRIUM”,...
Video GamesGamespot

Why Sniper Rifles Are Usually Broken In COD & FPS Games

Sniper rifles have a rocky history in video games like Call Of Duty, Battlefield, and other multiplayer shooters. The complex physics of real-world long-range shooting is fundamentally too difficult to translate to video games, leading developers to both simplify sniper rifles and also exaggerate their drawbacks to keep them balanced.
Milwaukee, WIAZFamily

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Intense video shows reckless driver speeding on sidewalk

(Meredith) -- An intense video of a driver speeding recklessly on a sidewalk in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was caught on camera and residents are extremely disturbed. "That's scary," Kath Gotcher, who was interviewed by CBS58, told the news outlet. "There's a lot of kids and older people. People who wouldn't be paying attention who could've got hit by a car."
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Video: New Pokémon Short Movie featuring Pikachu and Eevee having fun with a mirror now playing on Pokémon Kids TV

In 2019, The Pokémon Company opened a special Japanese YouTube channel called Pokémon Kids TV, which is aimed at young Pokémon fans. Meanwhile, with 2021 upon us, a brand-new English YouTube channel is now available under the Pokémon Kids TV label. You can check out the latest batch of content uploaded to the channel in the embedded video below:
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Besiege PC Version Full Free Download

Assault is a physical science-based structure game in which you build archaic attack motors and ruin gigantic posts and quiet villages. Fabricate a machine that can smash windmills, clear out forces of courageous fighters, and transport significant assets, shielding your creation against guns, archers, and whatever else the urgent adversaries have available to them.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Story Overview Trailer

Insomniac Games and Sony have shared a new story trailer for the upcoming action-adventure Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 on June 11th. “It’s time for another episode of Zurkon Jr’s Almost Launch Party! The final of three videos showcasing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, an interdimensional thrill ride coming to your PlayStation 5 console! A dimensional cataclysm, an evil Emperor with ARMIES at his disposal, and only TWO LOMBAXES AND A TINY LITTLE ROBOT TO SAVE THE DAY?! How will they win?!”
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Berserk Boy Trailer Showcases Fast Platforming Action

Berserk Boy has been a passion project from Zu Ehtisham for quite some time. He has posted bits and pieces of its development on Twitter over the years and now the time has come for the game to get its first full-on trailer. The trailer shows off a speedrunning-era version of a Mega Man-style game, with close-range attacks alongside long-range attacks and a massive increase in overall speed and pacing compared to what would have been seen in either the Mega Man or X series over the years. The flow of the action is very much like Donkey Kong Country where the enemy placement feeds into the stage design.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Unreal Engine 5 trailer analysed by Digital Foundry

If you’re interested in learning more about the new Unreal Engine 5 games engine which has this week entered into Early Access, you may be interested in the reactions of the Digital Foundry team on the new features and points raised in yesterday’s unveiled. Unreal Engine 5 is described as the “world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool” says Epic Games.
Computerseteknix.com

Nvidia Starts Teasing the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti

With Nvidia’s big Computex 2021 keynote set to be held in just a couple of days, it’s already something of an open secret that one (well, two) of the biggest announcements set to be made at the event will be the official launch of both the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti graphics cards. – Well, while Nvidia has not yet decided to officially rubber stamp that practically foregone conclusion, they have just posted a teaser video at least suggesting that something big is on the way!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, from the creators of Wandersong and Celeste, will release June 10

An all-star team of indie developers has been working on Chicory: A Colorful Tale, an adventure game that now has an official June 10 release date. Game director Greg Lobanov started development of Chicory shortly after the completion of indie darling Wandersong, and the team as a whole includes Celeste composer Lena Raine and Night in the Woods and Untitled Goose Game sound designer Em Halberstadt. Like the aforementioned projects, Chicory appears to have a high level of charm and wholesomeness.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Detective adventure Backbone looks incredible and launches on June 8

After a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2018, the Backbone: Prologue release in 2019, we're about to see Backbone officially launch on June 8. Backbone is a post-noir roleplaying detective adventure, in which you step into the shoes of raccoon private investigator, Howard Lotor, and explore dystopian Vancouver, BC, beautifully rendered in high resolution pixel art. Developer EggNut confirmed the release yesterday (May 26), along with a brand new trailer and wow - does it look pretty damn incredible or what? Take a look: