Coldplay and Jorja Smith join the bill for Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music 2021, plus all performance locations revealed

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking place across four days for the first time in the event’s 18-year history (28 - 31 May 2021), Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music 2021 will be the ultimate bank holiday destination, with over 100 live performances for fans to enjoy. Around 50 of the performances will be brand new live sets recorded exclusively for Big Weekend 2021, with five filmed on location around the UK and more to be recorded in the BBC’s Radio Theatre.

www.bbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Tracey
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jorja Smith
Person
Bram Stoker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Live Music#Live Performances#Live Theatre#New Music#Recorded Music#Radio 1#Radio Theatre#The Black Prince Trust#Royal Blood#Bbc Iplayer#Radio 1 Breakfast#Bs#Bbc Links#Select Performances#North London#Artist Interviews#Whitby Abbey#Alexandra Palace#Performance Schedule
