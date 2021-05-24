Coldplay and Jorja Smith join the bill for Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music 2021, plus all performance locations revealed
Taking place across four days for the first time in the event's 18-year history (28 - 31 May 2021), Radio 1's Big Weekend of Live Music 2021 will be the ultimate bank holiday destination, with over 100 live performances for fans to enjoy. Around 50 of the performances will be brand new live sets recorded exclusively for Big Weekend 2021, with five filmed on location around the UK and more to be recorded in the BBC's Radio Theatre.