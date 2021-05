(RTTNews) - Indian stocks continued their gaining streak to end the day with gains over half percent as optimism of economic rebound and progress in pandemic fight evinced buying interest across major sectors. The healthy earnings season and expectations of further stimulus measures by the government too bolstered investor confidence, prodding the indexes to bullish territory. S&P Nifty 50 touched an all time high of 15450 in intra-day trade and closed at 15435.65, near the earlier peak of 15469.65, after rising 0.55 percent from yesterday's close.