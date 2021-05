Though the stakes for the team were non-existent, and with nothing to look forward to after this Sunday, the Raptors gave the Mavericks absolute hell tonight before finally succumbing to another defeat. While they never lead in this game and fell behind by as many as 19 points, Toronto kept on trying to get themselves back into this one — and once again, it almost worked. At the final buzzer, it still wasn’t enough, the Raptors lost 114-110. But hoo boy, even with just seven players, they sure did try.