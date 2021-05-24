newsbreak-logo
Tennis

Weekend Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has made history at the PGA Championship as the oldest, at 50, winner in major championship history. Mickelson finished off his 73 with a simple par on the 72nd hole to the wild cheers of fans at the Ocean Course. Mickelson raised his...

www.gazettextra.com
Golfthespun.com

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA’s worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson receives SPECIAL exemption for US Open at Torrey Pines in June

Phil Mickelson has been given a special exemption to play in the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, a course located in the lefty's home city of San Diego, California. Mickelson has agonisingly finished second at the US Open six times in his career and it is the only major championship stopping him from being the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
San Diego, CAyournewsnet.com

Mickelson accepts exemption to US Open

UNDATED (AP) — Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Phil Mickelson to join Rocket Mortgage Classic lineup

The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has gotten a major boost, with news that World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson will join the lineup. Thursday's announcement comes just days after Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming...
Fort Worth, TXNJ.com

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions and Betting Offers

Our PGA Tour betting expert brings you his Charles Schwab Challenge predictions and picks for the tournament, which begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Charles Schwab Challenge was rescheduled to mid-June last year and was the first event after the PGA Tour’s three-month hiatus due...
Austin, TXNew York Post

Charles Schwab Challenge: Who to bet after Phil Mickelson stunner

Following Phil Mickelson’s blast-from-the-past win at the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour moves on to Austin, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. Established in 1946, it’s the longest-running non-major event to be held at the same site on the tour. Jordan Spieth won the tournament in...
GolftheScore

Comparing unexpected major victories by Tiger and Phil

Tiger Woods will always have the upper hand over Phil Mickelson in terms of career accomplishments. Eighty-two wins and 15 major victories put Woods in rarified air only Jack Nicklaus can relate to. Unfortunately for Mickelson, he’s been compared to him throughout his career and will be seen as second...
NFLGolf Digest

Tom Brady absolutely body-bags Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers ahead of golf match (UPDATE: Bryson, Brooks and Phil have entered the chat!)

It's the gift that keeps on giving. And no, we're not talking about "The Match." Sure, the series of matches that began with Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson and has continued to feature Lefty has been quite entertaining. But we're referring to that rogue viral video that surfaced Monday night of Brooks Koepka eye-rolling Bryson DeChambeau off the planet. Seriously, we're not even 48 hours from first seeing that. How can you expect us to focus on anything else yet?!
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has A Classy Message For Phil Mickelson

Brooks Koepka came up a little bit short in the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, losing to the champion, Phil Mickelson, by two strokes. It was a frustrating day for Koepka, who entered the final round trailing by just one stroke. However, Koepka struggled at times with his driver and fell behind early on.